× FBI seeks nationwide help finding man who may have info about child victim of sexual assault

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is asking for nationwide help identifying and finding an unknown man who may be critical to rescuing a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The man is only referred to as “John Doe 40”, and this investigation is a part of the FBI’s Endangered Child Alert Program.

The FBI says a video shows John Doe 40 with a child, who was first noted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in October of 2017. Investigators believe the video was produced prior to that timeframe.

John Doe 40 is described as a white male, likely between the ages of 30 and 40 years old. He appears to be heavyset with dark colored hair. John Doe 40 could be heard speaking English in the video. Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

The FBI says that no charges have been filed in this case, and the man is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.