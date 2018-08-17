Firefighters says sprinklers did not activate when blaze broke out at Westport Dollar Tree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at the Dollar Tree on Westport Road Friday.

The fire broke out around 11 a.m.

Firefighters weren't immediately sure of what sparked the blaze or why the sprinklers in the strip mall did not active.

They had the fire under control by 11:40 a.m. and said everyone got out safely. Two employees and three customers were inside the store when the fire started.

Crews were able to contain most of the smoke and flames to the Dollar Tree and a storage unit containing various inventory inside the back of the building.