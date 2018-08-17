Friends, family gather to remember two men found dead at Longview Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- More than a dozen people united Friday night at Longview Lake to remember two young men who were taken too soon.

Michael Brewer was just 29. Keith Wasmer was 25. Many of the mourners were relatives of Brewer. A couple of Wasmer’s friends were in the crowd that was visibly saddened.

”I knew he always loved me,” Faithe Neary said about her cousin, Michael Brewer. Neary led a prayer during the vigil.

”Michael was always joking around, always had a smile on his face and always loved to play music,” she said.

Friends of Keith Wasmer also told FOX4's Robert Townsend how he had a heart of gold.

”He was really nice. I only knew him for a few months, but I can say he would give anyone the shirt off his back, and he was a loving person. He didn’t deserve what he got,” Tamra Jackson said.

The group released red, white and blue balloons during the somber event.

Perhaps, one of the toughest times came when several of them walked through the woods to the site where police say a someone discovered Brewer and Wasmer’s bodies this week.

The mourners’ difficult day ended with a touching, sad site of a little boy tying a balloon to the site where the two men lost their lives.