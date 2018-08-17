× How to get your money back if you had tickets to canceled Mo. State Fair concert

SEDALIA, Mo. — Mother nature had other plans for concert-goers at the Missouri State Fair Thursday night.

The fair canceled the Casting Crowns concert with Zach Williams because of storms.

If you had tickets and paid with a debit or credit card, your money will automatically be refunded.

If you bought tickets — with cash at the grandstand, you need to fill out a form to get your refund. All requests for refunds must be made within 30 days of the canceled event.

Click or tap here for the form.