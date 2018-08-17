Independence husband sentenced to prison for deadly stabbing of his wife

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man will spend life in prison with no chance of parole for the deadly stabbing of his wife.

Vincente Roldan-Marron was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the January 2017 stabbing of Yadira Gomez.

In May 2018, a Jackson County jury found the 48-year-old guilty after less than two hours of deliberation and recommended life in prison without parole. He was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.

Court documents say Roldan-Marron repeatedly stabbed Gomez with a butcher knife in their home at Hawthorne Place Apartments on Jan. 30, 2017.

According to court documents, police were dispatched to an Independence school after students told their teachers that their father had killed their mother.

Officers investigated the students’ claims and found Gomez and Roldan-Marron at an apartment on North Peck Court.

According to court documents, a 9-year-old child told police that his mother and father were arguing after church on Sunday when they started to fight.

The 9-year-old told police he and the other children went downstairs. Then he heard the Roldan-Marron yelling “why did I do that, and it was really dumb.”

The child told police he went upstairs and saw his mother lying on the bedroom floor covered in blood with large knife next to her.

Roldan-Marron told police that he had blacked out after drinking and taking pills. He said he must have killed his wife, but he didn’t remember the incident.

