Kansas City man charged in hit-and-run that killed Gladstone man

KANSAS CITY, Mo -- It was good police work that led police to the 24-year who they say is the suspect in a deadly hit and run in December 2017.

Ryan Rossiter was hit and killed Dec. 9 while walking home from work near N.E. 73rd Terrace and Missouri Highway 1 in Gladstone.

Police tracked down 24-year-old Drake Taylor, who they say hit Rossiter and left the scene. When police caught up to Taylor, court documents state he smelled like an intoxicant. Taylor told police he had been with drinking with friends, left his car at the bar and a friend drove it home later.

Police say that story isn't true. They say the investigation found Taylor called a friend after the accident, and she helped him clean up and get the glass out of his hair.

The two concocted a story that if caught, Taylor would tell police someone stole his truck.

Taylor is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. He has been given a $30,000 bond.

Rossiter’s mother, Mary Rossiter, is also suing Taylor for wrongful death.