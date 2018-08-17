Kansas City police investigating homicide near 33rd and Wabash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a shooting Friday night that left a man dead on a Kansas City home’s front porch.

KCPD Capt. Lionel Colon said the homicide happened near 33rd and Wabash. Officers were dispatched to the area around 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found an older man on the porch of a home. Police have not yet released the man’s name.

Colon said investigators are searching for a 1999 green 4-door Honda with tinted windows and the Missouri license plate AG7-G1F (pictured below). They believe the car was present near the time of the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.