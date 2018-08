KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department sent one of their K-9 officers out in style this week.

After 10 years on the force, Wendy, a yellow Labrador Retriever, celebrated her retirement.

The drug- sniffing dog got a special cake from Three Dog Bakery as a reward and tribute to her time on the force.

Wendy will spend the rest of her golden years with her handler who retired on the same day. Best wishes, Wendy!