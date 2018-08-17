× KC Forum: YMCA, Eldercool & Camp

2018-32 I host a radio show on Q104FM and KC102FM on Sunday mornings from 6:30 to 7am. In this week’s KC Forum, we learn about before and after school care that the YMCA provices. The Bishop Sullivan Center gives out air conditioning units to the needy. And parents can rest easy with before and after school care for their children at school. https://localtvwdaf.files.wordpress.com/2018/08/2018-32.mp3