× KC Forum: Music, Mothers & School

2018-33 I host a radio show on Q104FM and KC102FM on Sunday mornings from 6:30 to 7am. In this week’s KC Forum, we learn about how the Midwest Music Foundation helps musicians with emergency care. Rosilyn Temple from Mothers in Charge wants the violence to end. And the YMCA is offering child care for kids during the school year that keeps kids learning. https://localtvwdaf.files.wordpress.com/2018/08/2018-33.mp3

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music by: THE ELDERS

“Sing that Song”, Kian Byrne.