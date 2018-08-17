KC mayor to make announcement on proposed sales tax for pre-K education

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Mayor Sly James will make an announcement Friday regarding his controversial pre-k tax proposal.

Mayor James wants a tax increase to send all four- and five-year-olds to pre-k, but school districts have concerns and want to hold off on putting the plan in front of voters.

He is expected to make his announcement at 9:45 a.m. His decision impacts 15 school districts in the area.

His proposal includes a 3/8 cent city-wide sales tax to fund pre-k programs. He anticipates the tax hike will generate $30 million per year.

School districts across the metro are in favor of the programs, but not in this manner. Some say they are concerned this proposal would become a voucher system, while others are concerned the districts would lose control of the money.

Kansas City Public Schools released a statement Wednesday and called for the proposal to not be on the ballot on Nov. 6. They argue that the proposal “fails to provide adequate amounts of authority to the public school system.” KCPS also said they has concerns with taxing people in the district who can’t afford additional costs.

Mayor James said only 35 percent of Kansas City four-year-olds have access to quality pre-k programs. He added that each of the districts are part of his plan and they’ve been working on this for months. The mayor said it’s time to put it on the ballot.