KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are searching for a missing 74-year-old KCK man who hasn’t been seen in a week.

John Hoytal was last seen in the 600 block of Tenny Avenue on Aug. 10. Police say he might be showing early signs of dementia.

Hoytal is described as 6-foot-tall, weighing 190 pounds. He has brown eye and grey/white hair.

Anyone who sees Hoytal or has any information is asked to call 911, KCK police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.