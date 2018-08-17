× Local pumpkin patch and corn maze hiring dozens

LIBERTY, Mo. — Fall is coming soon, and a local pumpkin patch is putting out the “help wanted” sign.

Carolyn’s Country Cousins and the Liberty Corn Maze are hiring about 100 people for the fall season, from September 15 – October 31. The businesses will be hiring during a job fair on Friday, August 17 (4:00pm – 6:00pm) and Monday, August 20th (4:00pm – 7:00pm). The patch is located here, and you can find an application here. Applicants will have to pass a background check.

Jobs are open in: