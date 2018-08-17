Local pumpkin patch and corn maze hiring dozens

LIBERTY, Mo.  — Fall is coming soon, and a local pumpkin patch is putting out the “help wanted” sign.

Carolyn’s Country Cousins and the Liberty Corn Maze are hiring about 100 people for the fall season, from September 15 – October 31.   The businesses will be hiring during a job fair on Friday, August 17 (4:00pm – 6:00pm) and Monday, August 20th (4:00pm – 7:00pm).  The patch is located here, and you can find an application here.  Applicants will have to pass a background check.

Jobs are open in:

  • Food Service
  • Tractor Driving
  • Tour Guides
  • Baking
  • Actors/Actresses
  • Face Painters
  • Retail/Cashiers
  • Mechanics
  • Carpenters
  • Farm Hands
  • Animal Care