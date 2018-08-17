Mailman greeted by Ball Python at Overland Park home

Posted 12:54 pm, August 17, 2018, by

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An Overland Park resident may not get their mail on Friday due to an unusual guest.

The Overland Park Police Department says a mail carrier alerted animal control to a rather large ball python slithering around their mailbox.

The department said in jest that they’re working to convince animal control to relocate the python underneath the police chief’s desk. FOX4 is working to find out whether the python has been moved and where, and whether it belonged to anyone in the home or neighborhood.