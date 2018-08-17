Meet the Smithville woman Karli Ritter inspired to travel to Iceland for a week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEFLAVÍK, Iceland -- When FOX4's Karli Ritter traveled to Iceland in May, her goal was to show off a part of the world that had previously been difficult to get to from Kansas City.

So after taking Kansas City's first nonstop transatlantic flight to the country, she explored glaciers, spent a day at the iconic Blue Lagoon and tried traditional Icelandic cuisine. FOX4 cameras were rolling the entire time.

Video of her journey was mesmerizing. Scroll to the bottom of the page for a link to more video from her trip.

Along her journey, Karli met Justin Meyer, who works for the Kansas City Aviation Department. On Friday, Justin was in Keflavík, Iceland when he met a woman from Smithville, Mo. who was spending the week in Iceland. She said told Justin that Karli's adventure inspired her to make the trip.

We hope you had a wonderful time!

@KarliRitter I just met this wonderful Smithville woman here at Keflavík International Airport who was inspired to spend a week in Iceland after seeing your adventures here earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/9xVlEnpSmP — Justin Meyer 🇺🇸✈️🇮🇸 (@JustinMeyerKC) August 17, 2018