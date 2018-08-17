× Police identify woman shot, killed along I-470 near View High Drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have identified the woman shot and killed Thursday night along Interstate 470.

Tasheika Baker, 41, was killed around 10:30 p.m. Thursday along the ramp to westbound I-470 near View High Drive.

Witnesses told police they saw a man and woman arguing inside a stopped vehicle then the man shot the woman, possibly three times.

By the time Kansas City police arrived on the scene, Lee’s Summit officers and firefighters had already transported the victim to a nearby hospital. Doctors pronounced her as dead.

But police said Friday they still don’t know who she was with or why she was in the area. No suspect information has been released at this time.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in the case. Anyone who was in the area or who has information about the deadly shooting is asked to call KCPD at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Calls to the TIPS Hotline are anonymous.

