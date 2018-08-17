Police searching for missing teen with autism who walked away from KC care facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are searching for a missing teen with autism who was last seen leaving a Kansas City care facility.

Kyden Hiebert, 18, was last seen Friday leaving the Cornerstones of Care facility near 137th and Oak in Kansas City.

Police said Kyden was seen wearing swim shorts and no shirt, but it’s possible he changed clothing. He is described as 5-foot-tall, weighing 150 pounds with red hair and green eyes.

Kyden’s family is concerned for his safety. He is delayed cognitively and startles easily because of his autism. He feels threatened and will react violently if surrounded by people or talked to in a loud voice.

He might be accompanied by another person named Andrew. Police think the two left the care facility together.

If you see Kyden or have information that could help police, please call 911 or KCPD at 816-234-5136.