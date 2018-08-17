Two people arrested in Platte County with nearly $1 million worth of marijuana

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people accused of transporting more than 200 pounds of marijuana through the county.

Formal charges are pending against Destiny Browning, 37, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Paul Deliz, 41, of Mesquite, Texas.

Deputies stopped the couple on Friday and a search of their truck revealed 204 pounds of marijuana, with an estimated street value of $922,000.

Sheriff Mark Owen said in a statement, “Thanks to the hard work of our deputies more drugs have been removed from the streets of Platte County. Drugs, including marijuana, present a hazard to our citizens and we will continue our efforts to remove it from our streets.”

Browning and Deliz are being held in the Platte County jail.