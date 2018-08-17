Well-known KC character, Craig Glazer, dies at 65

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One of Kansas City's most colorful and well-known characters has died.

Craig Glazer, who was just 65 years old, had been in the hospital recently, and had surgery due to problems with his heart and kidneys.

Many knew Glazer because he ran his family's comedy club, Stanford and Sons, for decades. He also brought many comedians on the FOX4 Morning Show each week.

In the video player above, the FOX4 Morning Show crew shares their memories of Glazer.

Glazer claimed to have helped discover comedians such as Kevin Hart.

FOX4's Mark Alford sat down with Craig inside his townhouse just a few months ago. You can listen to the hour-long conversation by clicking on the link below.

Glazer's brother, Jeff, died in April of a brain tumor.