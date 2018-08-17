Woman shot, killed along I-470 near View High Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A woman is dead following a shooting along I-470 late Thursday.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. near I-470 and View High Drive along the ramp to westbound I-470.

Witnesses told police they saw a man and woman arguing inside a stopped vehicle then the man shot the woman, possibly three times.

By the time Kansas City police arrived on the scene Lee's Summit officers and firefighters had already transported the victim to hospital doctors pronounced her as dead.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.