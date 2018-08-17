You might qualify for $10,000 in home repairs through this Lee’s Summit grant program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Lee's Summit is offering thousands of dollars to certain residents to give their homes some curb appeal.

Kay Taylor loves every inch of her Lee's Summit home.

“I've been here since 1989, and I just love it here,” Taylor said.

Recently, the place she's lived for more than 30 years has gotten some much-needed upgrades.

“They put in the garage doors and this was, two windows, out of 12 that they put in,” she said.

She didn't pay a dime for her new driveway, all new windows, new garage doors, and exterior paint job thanks to the Lee`s Summit Minor Home Repair Program.

“We utilize federal government funding provided to the city to help low-moderate income homeowners do needed repairs to their homes,” said Heping Zhan, assistant director of planning and special projects for Lee’s Summit.

Any Lee's Summit resident who meets federal income guidelines can apply for the program through the city. If approved, they`ll receive $10,000 for exterior home repairs.

“They pretty much focus on older homes that have deteriorated conditions and conditions that are not up to code and also sometimes even code violations,” Zhan said.

Kay said she’s qualified for the program three different times, and the upgrades she's received are much more than just cosmetic improvements.

“I have had three heart attacks in one week in 1989, and then 1990 I had open heart surgery and I had to quit my job. Then six years ago I had another open heart surgery. So I`m here by the grace of God and a lot of this work my husband and I couldn't do,” Taylor said.

She said she couldn't have kept up with all of the needs of her older home if it weren't for this program.

“It's just such a blessing. It's really a blessing. We are so thankful for it. I get emotional because we couldn't have done it without them, just couldn't have done it without them,” Taylor said.

To learn more about the program and to see if you qualify, visit this link.