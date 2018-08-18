× Joe’s Weather Blog: If this was winter… (SAT-8/18)

An interesting storm system is going to develop and work it’s way through the region later Sunday into Monday. This will bring more rain to the area…varied amounts again with odds favoring northern MO getting the most from this. The drought is still ongoing BUT in a lot of areas north of KC there is some relief this month…mostly too late…but there is no doubt that some areas up there have gotten relief.

Farther south…so has KC…up to a point though. Our rains have been more varied in amounts…and this next storm system, depending on the track (winter reference #1) may give us anywhere from about 1/10″-1/2″. There is upside and downside to those numbers and I’ll explain why in the discussion.

I’m also tempted to issue my exclusive Aches and Pains Alert for this system as well. Air pressure changes may be somewhat atypical of a mid August system depending the path of the surface low (winter reference #2).

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny with a lot of smoke across the central parts of MO through north central MO. Highs should approach 90°

Tonight: Fair and muggy with lows in the 60s

Sunday: Dry for most of the day with some scattered showers later in the day…perhaps even a thunderstorm or two. Highs into the 80s. The best chance of steadier and heavier rains will be towards evening and overnight.

Monday: Off and on scattered showers and cooler weather with highs closer to 80°…it won’t be raining all day though in KC.

Discussion:

It’s not often in mid August that we may be tracking a decent surface storm system along the I-70 corridor (or thereabouts) but this one has this potential.

Tomorrow morning a weak surface low will develop towards OK and gradually work its way northwards into KS later in the day then move eastwards near the I-70 corridor on Sunday night. Again that is somewhat unusual for mid August around these parts.

Also of note is a wave in the atmosphere that is moving through the Rockies today. This wave will help in creating rain through many areas of OK/KS/NE/IA/MO tomorrow and Monday

How all this comes together though is a bit uncertain.

When dealing with these types of waves…there is typically a pretty decent dry slot. This is when drier air in the mid levels of the atmosphere wrap into the storms circulation (winter reference #3) and typically cuts off the best precipitation rates. Usually you get lighter rains/snows when the dry slot overtakes an area. This is also what gives the storm it’s shape (like a comma , ) especially during the non-summer months.

So as the rain breaks out to the west and SW of the KC region tomorrow…the initial rains SW of KC will come north into the developing circulation across KS. There may be some strong storms SW of KC…towards Bates/Linn/Anderson/Henry Counties area and eastwards. Maybe even some borderline severe storms.

Then the Metro should get his as round one…then round two will come in overnight and round three will be the off and ono stuff on Monday with a few downpours.

It appears that areas more towards N MO have a better chance of seeing some decent rain from this…while from the KC area southwards…not as much. N MO, considering, once again the atmosphere will be loaded with moisture…may see 1-2″ of rain in spots…while farther south…amounts on average should be under 1″…and perhaps even under 1/2″ for many areas south of I-70 unless you get some thunderstorm activity. Then there will be locally heavier totals.

Monday appears to be another one of those iffy type days…with in and out showers but not a whole day affair.

Once again there will be winners and losers with regard to the rain situation.

Again be hopeful but not crushed as this system passes through…there are arguments that can be made that IF (biggie) we can get this to track farther south, that the I-70 corridor will then be better positioned for the heavier rains from this…especially Sunday night into Monday AM. Right now that isn’t as likely, but again since the storm hasn’t even formed yet…there can be changes tomorrow.

Two rainfall accumulation maps for you…showing the changes. One from the overnight NAM model.

The other from the new run this morning…

These maps are through 1PM Monday. You can see the models picking out some bulls-eye areas…where there will be thunderstorms.

As the storm pulls into MO…and as we get wrap around rain sometime later Monday from the NW (winter reference #5) there should be additional showers later in the day.

Another thing to watch on Monday are the temperatures…they may be VERY cool. Like under 75° cool. The lowest high temperature for the day is 71° set in 1907. I think we’ll be above that but in the afternoon at least it may be close if we stay gray and cool.

Beyond that not much for next week overall…also of note is the continued consistently about hotter weather…think mid 90s (some upside) towards the end of the month (for at least a few days) Summer will have a last gasp it appears.

Our feature photo comes from Chris Audano out at the K the other night…lots of rain issues this past week out there.

Joe