Kansas City mom shocked when minivan filled with kids gets hit by bullets while driving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Kansas City mom says the neighborhood she`s lived in for four years is getting worse, and she experienced it firsthand Thursday.

“It`s a lot of shooting always going on over there, (breaking and entering), robberies,” she said.

So she made plans to take her kids and get out. But on moving day, her family became the latest victims of a neighborhood crime.

“I see a whole bunch of guys in all black standing at a big old tree, and they just started shooting at our vehicle. I had six kids in our vehicle at the time and three adults,” she explained.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, said her kids, nieces and nephews were riding in the car at the time. They range in age between 6 and 19 years old. Thankfully, none were hit. But some bullets came within inches of their bodies.

“My 6-year-old could have been hit, and my 18-year-old daughter could have been hit,” the woman said.

Her minivan was hit several times. She said she saw at least four people shooting, each armed with handguns. She believes they`re from an infamous neighborhood crew of 14- to 18-year-old boys.

“They got this bandana gang, which is a headband. They all wear head scarf ties,” she said.

The mom said she thinks they targeted her family because of an argument that started on Facebook between members of the gang and her son.

“The best thing is to get them off the street. It's sad. It`s very scary and no telling who's next. As long as they out here, it could happen to somebody else,” she said.

And now, she's without her only means of transportation because of this senseless shooting.

“I can`t go anywhere now. My vehicle is down. My kids need to go to school. They can't even go to school because I`m worried, and I`m very angry,” she said.

A FOX4 crew visited the neighborhood and spoke with other residents who said they heard the shooting Thursday. One of those neighbors called police.

The family has started a Go Fund Me page to help get their only car back up and running: