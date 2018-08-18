Metro residents get care and information at KCMO wellness fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Some metro residents have a better grasp on their health after an informational wellness fair offering a number of services.

The fair was put on Saturday at the Morning Star Youth and Family Life Center. People were able to get eye, dental, and health screenings at no cost to them. They were also able to meet with different organizations in the city to learn about resources available to them.

Organizer Bobbie Stevenson said it's a vital resource for many who need help.

"Some people don't have insurance, so they don't go to the doctor," Stevenson said. "They don't have checkups like they should. If we can just help someone. The key thing is to be a help to the neighborhood and the community."

The checks were available to anyone who attended no matter their age. Organizers say around 100 people benefitted from the screenings.