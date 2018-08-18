× New restaurant featuring Kansas City BBQ coming to Worlds of Fun in 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some changes are coming to Worlds of Fun.

The amusement park announced it will open a new 9,000-square-foot restaurant called Boathouse Grill in spring 2019. Construction is set to begin during the parks’ off-season.

The restaurant’s menu will include Kansas City barbecue with homemade sauce, roastery chicken, home-style sides, desserts and more. The park said it plants to add healthier options as well.

The new restaurant is part of an effort to offer enhanced food offerings.

It will be built in the “Americana” section and will include the three boats that welcomed guests to the park when it opened 45 years ago.

The new restaurant will also offer porch-style seating and a patio next door that will replace Pizza Pier.