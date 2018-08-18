Suspected thieves break into KCK gun store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Federal agents want to find at least two people who broke into a Village West gun store early Saturday morning.

The break-in happened at Frontier Justice at around 1:30am on Saturday. At least two people were spotted on surveillance photos -- with one apparently wearing a children's backpack. They apparently sped away in a white Dodge Durango.

Federal agents say it's too early to know if this is related to other recent gun store robberies.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Police are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

You can see the surveillance photos below.

39.114053 -94.627464