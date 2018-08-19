Kansas City police investigate deadly shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are at the scene of a deadly shooting on Sunday afternoon. The crime scene is at 14th and White, just a block north of E. Truman Road. Officers were called to the scene at 3 P.M. When they arrived they found an adult black male on the sidewalk, the victim had died at the scene. Police found a green Chevrolet four door just west of the crime scene that they believe is connected to the shooting.

There is no suspect information available at this time. If anyone has information regarding this latest shooting call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.