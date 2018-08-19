KCPD investigating third deadly shooting in less than 24 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City detectives are investigating the city’s third homicide in less than 24 hours.

Investigators were called to a shooting near 14th and White Avenue around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. They found a black man with a gunshot wound dead on the sidewalk.

Chrystal Van Dunk witnessed the shooting, which happened near her front yard.

“I ain’t never seen something like that in my life,” Van Dunk said. “In my hood. In front of my house.”

She said she was ironing her clothes when she heard a car full of guys arguing with the victim.

“I went out on the porch and said, ‘Hey, can you guys take that argument and stuff away from my house,” Van Dunk recalled.

A short time later, she said one of the guys got out of the car and shot the victim once in the chest.

“When I saw the guy holding his chest and I saw the blood pour out, I ran in the house, picked up the phone and I dialed 911,” Van Dunk said.

She said the victim started knocking on her door for help while she was on the phone with dispatchers.

“I told the guy I’m calling 911, I’m calling 911 and when I got off the phone, he was laying in the grass,” Van Dunk said.

Van Dunk described the gunman as a short man and said he was wearing a hoodie and a pair of shorts. She said there were a “mix of races” in the car.

Police found an abandoned green sedan a block from the shooting on Topping Avenue.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that a green four door Chevy, about a block west of the shooting, is somehow involved,” KCPD Captain and spokesman Lionel Colon said.

Police were already investigating two separate deadly shootings that occurred earlier on Sunday. Colon called the past week a “tragedy,” adding that the number of homicides in the city is exhausting.

“I spent the week with a lot of these detectives really and they are exhausted,” Colon said. “That’s about the easiest way to explain it and they are frustrated, along with everyone at the police department and the community.”

As of Sunday night, police had not released the victim’s identity, suspect information or motive in the latest shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD detectives or the TIPS Hotline: 474-TIPS.