KCPD looking for car after man found shot to death near downtown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Homicide detectives are looking for a car and shooting suspect after finding a man dead on Sunday morning near 9th and Harrison.

Police say officers went to the area just before 5 a.m., where they found a white man dead in the street. He hasn’t been identified yet.

Investigators are looking for this small silver or gold four-door car, the driver was seen headed east from 8th Street and Harrison:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.