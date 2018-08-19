× Man charged with assault on law enforcement after shooting incident in Prairie Village

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Police arrested a Kansas City man on Saturday morning who is accused of firing a pistol in the vicinity of officers who were responding to a mental disturbance.

Matthew Powell, 43, is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Prairie Village police say this incident began at 3:30 a.m., on Saturday near the Indian Hills Country Club in the 3000 block of 69th Street. When officers came in contact with Powell, they say he fired gunshots and ran away from them on the golf course. No officers were hit and none returned fire.

Police arrested Powell when they found him trying to break into neighboring homes. Officers from multiple jurisdictions responded to this incident, including Kansas City, Mo., police, Olathe, Lenexa, Leawood and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Powell is being held on a $50,000 bond, his charging information doesn’t indicate his next court date.