KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver slammed into a woman crossing the street, now police want to find the driver that left the victim to die.

The hit-and-run crash happened around 10:30 on Saturday night at 38th and Prospect. Police say 33-year-old Andrea Mitchell was crossing Prospect when she was hit.

Police do not have a description of the vehicle involved, but if you saw something or know something that will help investigators, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.