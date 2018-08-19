Recipes: Peach chipotle salsa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What you need:

2 cups diced ripe peaches

3/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1/2 cup red onion, diced

1/2 cup red bell pepper, diced

1/4 cup canned chipotle chili peppers, seeded and minced

1 1/2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 1/2 teaspoon toasted and crushed cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon minced fresh oregano

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

What you need to do:

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Delicious over baked fish, chicken or pork or with baked corn chips.;

Nutritional information per serving:

Calories: 47, Carbohydrates 11g; Total Fat: 0.4g (saturated fat 0g), Cholesterol: 0mg, Fiber: 2g, Sodium: 82 mg, Protein: 1g