Recipes: Peach chipotle salsa

What you need:
2 cups diced ripe peaches
3/4 cup fresh lemon juice
1/2 cup red onion, diced
1/2 cup red bell pepper, diced
1/4 cup canned chipotle chili peppers, seeded and minced
1 1/2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 1/2 teaspoon toasted and crushed cumin seeds
1/2 teaspoon minced fresh oregano
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
What you need to do:
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Delicious over baked fish, chicken or pork or with baked corn chips.;
Nutritional information per serving:
Calories: 47, Carbohydrates 11g; Total Fat: 0.4g (saturated fat 0g), Cholesterol: 0mg, Fiber: 2g, Sodium: 82 mg, Protein: 1g