Sexual assault victim fights back against attacker, gets stabbed at Kansas City home

**Editor's note: Some details in this story are graphic, discretion is advised**

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Prosecutors filed charges against a Lee's Summit man after a woman he's accused of sexually assaulting fought back and was stabbed three times. This happened on Thursday in the 8000 block of E. 88th Street.

The woman told investigators she woke up to someone in her bedroom standing over her with a knife, prosecutors say it was 24-year-old Spencer Franklin. Court documents say that Franklin said "it's okay, I'm not going to hurt you," before making her perform oral sex.

She said she feared for her life, and then thought she'd be stabbed no matter what, so she bit his genitals. Franklin then stabbed her once in the torso and twice in the thigh.

The victim managed to run down stairs, and she eventually got to her front door and ran for help. She went to a hospital where she was treated for her injuries and had a sexual assault exam completed. Investigators provided a photo lineup of possible suspects, and she pointed to two men who looked similar, one was Franklin.

Investigators were able to get video from the house where this happened, and it shows Franklin prowling around the front door. They made a crime bulletin, and patrol officers found and arrested him. He was still wearing the same clothes as seen on video, and had blood on his clothing. Detectives got a search warrant to look at his body for evidence, and found teeth marks on his genitals.

He declined an interview, and is charged with sodomy, burglary, assault and two counts of armed criminal action. His bond in this case is set at $200,000 cash. He also had charges pending for burglary and property damage in a separate incident that happened in late May.

FOX4 has requested his mug shot and we've not received it yet.