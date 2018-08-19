Shooting victim found dead on I-435

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide that happened off of I-435 early Sunday morning.

Officers went to an area just south of Eastwood Trafficway on a shooting at about 3:40 a.m., and when they arrived they found one black male deceased on the side of the road. There are no witness reports or descriptions of any possible suspects yet.

While on scene, police say a patrol car was struck by a driver. Those officers are okay, the collision caused injuries to the driver and minor damage to the vehicles.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, you can remain anonymous.