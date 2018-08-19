Sporting KC player gives young fan the birthday gift of a lifetime

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Minutes after scoring the final goal in a 3-0 win over Portland, Sporting Kansas City’s Johnny Russell hopped in the stands to share a special moment with a fan celebrating her birthday.

The girl in The Cauldron held up a sign that read “Johnny Russell, it’s my 9th birthday!”, catching the winger’s attention and leading to this heartwarming moment:

For 90 minutes, she held a sign that read: “Johnny Russell, it’s my 9th birthday!” Then, this. 😭 pic.twitter.com/GRJB5nGQMX — Sporting KC (@SportingKC) August 19, 2018

Sporting wins its third game in a row

Diego Rubio scored twice and Tim Melia had his 10th shutout of the season in Saturday night’s win. Sporting (12-6-6) won its third straight to remain three points behind Western Conference-leading FC Dallas.

Rubio rifled a shot from the top of the box just inside the near post to open the scoring in the 28th minute and then made it 2-0 when he put away a cross by Daniel Salloi in the 37th.

Russell capped the scoring in the 89th minute. He tapped it to Roger Espinoza near the penalty arc, who led Russell toward the spot for the left-footed finish.

Portland (10-6-7) has lost three in a row. The Timbers had just one shot in the first half and were outshot 25-7 overall.