Teenager and friends repair gazebo in Olathe as part of Eagle Scout project

OLATHE, Kan. -- Metro senior citizens can now enjoy the fall weather in a new gazebo thanks to one high school senior. Ethan Hufford chose Azria Health in Olathe as his eagle scout project.

He's recruiting dozens of friends, family and other scouts to help repair the gazebo. Home Depot and 84 Lumber helped out by donating the wood.

"So we came out here and took a look at it, and the roof was mostly fine, but all the posts and the paneling that was here, we ripped it all out. It was almost completely rotted out," Hufford told FOX4.

Plans for how to help the nursing home started this past spring.