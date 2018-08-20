× After more than 5 decades in business, Bob Jones Shoes is closing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s the end of an era for a longtime Kansas City shoe store.

Bob Jones Shoes, located in the Crossroads along Grand Boulevard, is closing after 58 years in business. The store’s owners, Rocky Horowitz and Harry Bosley, said they’re retiring.

The store began as Bob Jones Outlet in 1960 when Bob Jones and Ernest Horowitz partnered, selling much more than just shoes. In 1976, Ernest and his son Rocky Horowitz purchased Jones’ share of the business, and then Bosley, Ernest Horowitz’s son-in-law, joined in 1983. The store eventually began selling just shoes and related merchandise.

Decades later, the store said it will hold a final sale after Labor Day on Sept. 4, but there isn’t a set date on when the store will actually close. The building is for sale.

“Our success in part has been due to our longtime employees who have become family,” the company said in a news release. “Our loyal customers have come from all over the country, and we have loved watching generations of families grow up in our store. We will miss you all. Our gratitude to our loyal customers who know… We Gave Everybody Fits.”