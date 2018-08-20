Back-to-school flavorful fun campaign 2018 recipes from Jeff Mauro

Easy dinner: Cook Once, Eat Twice: Leftovers for lunch

Baked Potato Chip-crusted Chicken Tenders

Chicken tenders, marinated in mustard sauce then coated in crushed BBQ chip and baked until crispy. Served with mustard dipping sauce

Dipping sauce made with Juicy Juice 100% Mango Juice, honey, mayo, lime juice

Tip: Turn the chicken tenders into lunch the following day — Chicken Tender Club wrap

Ingredients:

1 recipe Mango Dipping Sauce

1 cup BBQ Sauce

1 lb chicken tenders

1 cup flour

1 large bag of BBQ Kettle Chips

3 eggs, whisked

Chopped parsley

Directions:

Place chicken in a zipper-top bag with BBQ. Marinate for at least 2 hours or up to 8 hours.

Open bag of chips and squeeze out air. Using a meat mallet, “pulverize” the chips until crumbly. Place in a pie tin. Place eggs in a pie tin and flour in a separate pie tin as well to set up breading station.

Preheat oven to 450.

Take chicken out of marinate. Dip into flour, then dip into egg, then coat entirely in chips. Place chip-coated chicken on wire-racked sheet pan sprayed with non-stick cooking spray. Bake for 12-14 minutes or until internal temp registers 165 degrees.

Garnish with chopped parsley and serve with side of Mango Dipping Sauce

Mango Dipping Sauce

Ingredients:

1 cup of Juicy Juice 100% Mango Juice

½ cup mayo

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon stone ground mustard

Salt and pepper to taste.

Directions:

In a small saucepan, bring Mango juice to a gentle simmer. Reduce by half. Cool down.

In a bowl, add in mayo, honey and Dijon. Add in about ¾ of the cooled reduced mango juice and whisk until combined. Adjust thickness with more mayo or more reduced mango juice until desired thickness is achieved. Add seasoning if necessary.

Lunchbox Recipe

Ham & Cheese & Pretzel Pinwheel

Smoked Ham, butter lettuce, crushed pretzels, laid flat and rolled up tightly into a fun pinwheel that is cut up into medallions

Orange Creamsicle Dip: Juicy Juice 100% Orange Tangerine, Greek yogurt, honey, vanilla extract – served with vanilla wafers, sliced apples, pretzels

Ingredients:

4 large flour tortillas

1 cup honey mustard

½ lb of thinly sliced smoked or honey deli ham

12 slice of American cheese

2 cups of crushed pretzels, pulverized in a bag or in a food processor

1 package of butter lettuce

Directions:

On a flat tortilla, spread some honey mustard from “crust to crust.” Next sprinkle pretzels evenly “crust to crust”

Next spread out a thin and flat layer of ham. Next, a think layer of the butter lettuce. Roll up very tightly as if rolling up a rug or yoga mat.

Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and place in fridge for 1 hour or overnight to firm up. When it’s time to make the lunch, unwrap and cut into 1 inch thick medallions.

Place in a small baggie or plastic container for your kiddo’s lunch!

Orange Creamsicle Dip!

1 cup 100% Juice Juice Orange Tangerine Juice

1 Cup whole fat plain Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons honey

In small pot over medium heat, simmer Orange Tangerine juice for about 5-10 minutes or until concentrated and reduced by half. Set aside to cool.

Add cooled and reduced juice in a bow with yogurt, honey, vanilla extract. Whisk until fluffy. Add more honey if you desire more sweetness. Serve with sliced fruit, pretzels or graham crackers!

Afterschool snack: Quick afterschool smoothie when you have a jam-packed schedule

Quick Apple Pie Smoothie

Afterschool sweet snack that’s full of protein and goodness

Ingredients:

1 very ripe banana

1 cup Juicy Juice 100% Apple Juice

1 granny smith apple, cut into chunks, seed and core removed

1 cup whole fat plain Greek yogurt

½ teaspoon apple pie spice (or just cinnamon and a little nutmeg)

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 cup ice

Directions:

Place all ingredients into blender and blend until smooth. Serve in a mason jar with crumbled graham crackers.

Afterschool snack:

Overnight Oats

Sweetened with Juicy Juice 100% juice and packed with nuts and fruit for a great grab-and-go breakfast or afternoon snack for the entire family.

Ingredients:

Just mix ½ cup of old fashioned rolled oats

¼ cup of Juicy Juice 100% juice, Kiwi Strawberry flavor

1/3 cup of milk

¼ cup of strawberry yogurt

Directions:

Place into individual glass jars, letting them set in the fridge overnight.

By the time morning comes and everybody is scrambling, all you have to do is grab a jar and a plastic spoon. No need to watch the microwave or dirty up the stove!

Homemade granola

Unbeatable for an after-school energy boost

Make a big batch on Sunday and the kids can enjoy a healthy, easily accessible and versatile snack throughout the week. Keep portions in control by separating the batch into pre-made, measured out bundles (or snack baggies) ahead of time. Easy for you, easy for them!

Ingredients:

Dried fruit

Coconut seeds

Pumpkin seeds

Juicy Juice 100% juice (flavor of your choice)

Honey

Directions:

Just toss the dried fruit, coconut and pumpkin seeds with a splash of juice and honey, and then bake it until its caramelized and crunchy.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.