‘It’s just that time’: Bob Jones Shoes to close after 58 years in KC Crossroads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – An iconic store in the Crossroads is closing after 58 years in business.

The owners of Bob Jones Shoes, Rocky Horowitz and Harry Bosley, announced on Monday that they have decided to retire.

“Business is good, but it’s just that time,” Horowitz said.

Businessmen Bob Jones and Ernest Horowitz opened the store on Grand Boulevard in 1960 as Bob Jones Outlet. It was a general discount merchandise store.

In the 1980s, under the leadership of Horwitz’s son, Rocky, and son-in-law, Harry, the owners decided to focus on shoes and accessories.

“You could buy anything there,” real estate developer Suzie Aron said. “It was very quirky, and the shoes came from all over the country and out of the country.”

Aron, who owns a real estate agency blocks from Bob Jones Shoes, called the men behind the business pioneers, adding that they chose the Crossroads before it was a popular neighborhood.

“Even when our neighborhood had 80 percent vacant buildings, people were going to Bob Jones," Aron said.

She said she will miss the convenience of the location.

“It will be a big loss for our neighborhood because retail, as we know, is really difficult these days, and it’ll be hard to get them replaced," she said.

At the same time, she’s interested to see what happens with the space, which she estimates is more than 20,000 square feet.

“We have so much activity, success and development in the neighborhood,” Aron said. “Grand’s beginning to be quite a grand street, so I’m kind of excited to see what will happen, who will buy the building and who will move in.”

Rocky said the property is already listed for sale, but they haven’t decided on the last day of business; the final sale starts after Labor Day.

When asked what he will miss most about the business, Rocky quickly replied, “the customers.”

39.099727 -94.578567