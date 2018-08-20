KC woman is changing lives by teaching women needing work to groom dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A woman who worked with homeless women wanted to break the cycle of poverty so she founded a dog grooming school with guaranteed job placement.

Tearia McGill nominated Natasha Kirsch for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward because she said Kirsch's dedication to help local women helped her find steady work.

"She's given me an opportunity to have a career," McGill told FOX4.

Before meeting Kirsch, McGill relied on state assistance to live.

