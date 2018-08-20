KCK police still searching for clues in father of four’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- KCK police are hoping tips from the public will help solve a March homicide.

Michael Haskell, a 36-year-old father of four boys, was gunned down in his sister's front yard on March 7, 2018. Police initially responded to a disturbance call around 6:15 p.m. at North 26th Street and Quindaro Boulevard.

Officers found Haskell suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The reward in this case is up to $5,000, and investigators are hoping that witnesses will come forward, given that the shooting happened in the early evening and people may have been outside at that time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All calls to the hotline are anonymous.

