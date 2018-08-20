FOX4 Weather Forecast: Soggy at times…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain chances linger off and on on Monday. The temperatures will be all over the place with some in the mid 70s while others (who see rain showers) are in the 60s in the afternoon. Temperatures remain below average mid week but the heat will return. We are tracking it all for you in the updated forecast here.

Check out the latest forecast in the video above!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page