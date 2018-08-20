Survivors of clergy sex crimes call for statewide grand jury-style investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Local attorney, Rebecca Randles, hosted a news conference Monday afternoon at her office to announce launch a statewide grand jury-style investigation into clergy sex crimes and cover ups.

You can replay that announcement in video player below.

Randles touts that she is Missouri's most experienced attorney representing victims of sexual abuse.

According to Randles, 228 Catholic priests across Missouri and the Archdiocese of Kansas in Kansas City have been accused of molesting kids.

Four survivors of sexual assault joined Randles during the announcement and shared how they're lives have been changed since they were assaulted.

"I was in third grade when it started," Tom Viviano said. "Then it stopped in eighth grade when I moved away."

Viviano, 62, said he still lives with the pain. He added that he'd like to see an open investigation take place. See his emotional plea for change in the video player above.