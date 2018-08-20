Local organizations join together to teach women how to negotiate higher pay, close the gap

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Mo., is one of the top ten cities for women to work in, but when you compare a woman’s paychecks to a man’s paycheck – not so much.

A recent study shows that women working full time in Missouri earn 78-cents for every dollar earned by a man doing the same job. At the current rate it will take a hundred years to close the pay gap.

Kansas City Mayor Sly James, American Association of University Women, and Women’s Foundation want to change that. They’re teaming up for a new initiative in the metro – training women how to negotiate for higher pay. They hope to train one million women on both sides of the state line in the next five years.

Organizers say it’s an ambitious goal, but they believe it can be done. They also think with this initiative, they can close the pay gap by 2030.

The workshops will benefit all women from those starting at minimum wage to those who are well advanced in their careers.

