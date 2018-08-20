× Man accused of stabbing, strangling, beating Clinton woman whom he met online

CLINTON, Mo. — A Clinton woman played dead in an attempt to escape an attack over the weekend where she was severely injured after being strangled, stabbed and beat with a chair. An Illinois man was eventually arrested, and is now behind bars on a $100,000 bond.

Clinton police say early on Sunday morning they went to a hospital where the victim told them she met Michael Pullums online and they were in a relationship, he was visiting her from the Chicago area. She said they got into an argument, and he stabbed her with a knife, a pair of scissors and then strangled her.

She said she played dead, and tried to run away when she saw an opportunity to escape. Pullums caught her and then beat her with a metal chair. He quit attacking her when he heard sirens from an ambulance and then took her to a hospital in her own car. He told the staff they had been robbed and then took off in her vehicle.

Hours later, deputies in Warren County arrested him as he was trying to drive back to Illinois, a news release says he was covered in blood.

Pullums is charged in Henry County with first-degree domestic assault involving a serious physical injury. He’s awaiting transport from Warren County to Henry County according to online jail records.