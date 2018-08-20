Metro contractor running for KC Council lands in Problem Solvers Hall of Shame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Blake Segers, a candidate for Kansas City’s city council, should be a name you remember by November's election day.

Two months ago, FOX4 Problem Solvers warned you about Segers, his business partner Nick Williamson and their business, B&N Enterprise.

FOX4 first learned about B&N Enterprise after receiving complaints from homeowners in Kansas and Missouri. Erick Bales paid B&N Enterprise $3,650 as a deposit for remodeling work on his home. After cashing the check, Bales never heard from anyone at B&N Enterprise again.

Michael Wade is out about $12,000. B&N Enterprise started work on his home, but then abandoned the job long before it was completed, according to court records.

After FOX4 Problem Solvers contacted Segers and Williamson, they promised they would start refunding the money by July. That never happened. Niether homeowner has heard from anyone at B&N Enterprise.

Of course, Segers is pretty busy. He’s launched a campaign for city council in Kansas City. According to his advertising online, he wants to make Kansas City

a better place to live. So does FOX4 Problem Solvers. That’s why Segers and Williamson are official members of the Problem Solvers Hall of Shame.

In other Problem Solvers news, Misti Beer, a woman who was hoping to get city approval for the tiny house she had moved onto her daughter’s property finally has her answer: no.

The city of Lansing, Kansas, told Beer that the tiny house was in violation of multiple city codes. For starters, she failed to obtain a permit before moving her house to the property.

Despite her pleas, a permit will never granted because the lot, which relies on a septic tank, is too small to accommodate two homes.

City Administrator Tim Vandall offered this advice for anyone wanting to move a tiny home to his city: “Be specific in the questions you ask,” Vandall said. “ Make sure it's zoned correctly. Make sure it would have separate utility hook ups. Because those are a lot of the things we ran into.”

Here’s the good news, Beer has found a new place to live, just a few miles away in a community of manufactured homes where her tiny house is perfectly legal.

There was also good news in August for the Naseer family of Overland Park. The Naseers were stuck in a timeshare that they’d never been able to use in the six years they’d owned it.

Every time they called to book a room at the Westgate Resort in Branson, they said they were always told they were calling either too late or too early. The Naseers were beyond frustrated and out $15,000 by the time they called the FOX4 Problem Solvers.

Luckily, attorney Russ Schenewerk of Branson volunteered to donate his services to help the Naseers extricate themselves from that lifelong timeshare contract. With Schenewerk’s help, the problem is now solved.

The Naseers have been released from their contract as part of an otherwise confidential settlement with Westgate.