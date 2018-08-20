‘Modern Family’ star Eric Stonestreet goes on recruiting trip with K-State football

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State football is getting some Hollywood help in the recruiting department.

“Modern Family” star and KCK native Eric Stonestreet is creating a spoof series with the Wildcats. Watch the series’ first episode in the video player above.

In it, he suits up and makes an “official” recruiting visit to the university.

“I don’t know what’ going to happen after ‘Modern Family,’ and I thought, ‘You know what? I’ve achieved one of my dreams in life of being on TV, and another dream of mine is playing, playing college football.'”

Kansas State plans to share weekly episodes of Stonestreet’s progress with the Wildcats.

Modern Family MIGHT be ending after this, our 10th season. A lot of people ask me what I will do next. Well, here you go. Starting this Monday the 20th, follow @kstatefb on twitter for weekly installments of my official recruiting trip. pic.twitter.com/6PWLZqN586 — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) August 18, 2018