New technology in helmets helps metro football teams reduce risk of concussions

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Football can be a dangerous sport, but new technology is making the game safer.

Fewer kids are suffering concussions as helmet makers and metro schools are going to greater lengths to keep young athletes safe.

They're young warriors ready for battle, pushing, hitting, tackling and learning the game. With fears of concussions running through their heads, they want to wear the best helmets on the market.

"The game is way different now," Lee's Summit North senior Niles Thomas said. "People hit way harder, and running backs are way bigger. So I feel like you need a better helmet."

Thomas suffered a concussion last season and sat out five games. This year, he's one of 15 players wearing brand new SpeedFlex helmets from Riddel. Years of research went into the new design, and Thomas said he can already feel the difference when hitting.

"Usually when you hit, you can feel it up top. When you get up, it`s kind of shaky," he said. "Like if you had a bad hit, you can kind of feel it in your head. With these, even if it`s not a clean hit, you don`t feel anything."

"Technology is definitely advanced," Lee's Summit North Head Coach Jamar Mozee said. "The helmets are much better. They are padded. You can tell they`re very conscious of what they`re trying to do is prevent concussions."

At a cost of about $400 per helmet, Mozee said his school can only afford a handful of them every year. But Riddel reconditions all the other helmets every off-season. They're either fixed and repainted or thrown out if they're broken or too old.

"It's a violent game, and they're hitting each other and making contact, and you want them to be protected as best as possible," Mozee said.

He said last year his team had the fewest number of concussions in his time at Lee's Summit North -- around three total. This season, they've had zero so far.

He credits better helmets and a changing of the way they teach tackling -- leading with the shoulder instead of the head. They also practice differently now.

"You don't need to hit each other every day," Mozee said. "I think that was a bit overrated. It's old-school. We thought we had to do that, and you don't."

"They're going out and running the stuff they need to do and spending more time on technique and form," said Mike McGurk, Lee's Summit North's athletic director.

In the new helmets, Riddel can now put sensors in them, so teams can use wireless devices to monitor hits from the sidelines. That extra technology costs about $200 per helmet. Riddel is also molding helmets to players heads, but those helmets cost about $1,700 a piece. NFL teams can afford them, but they're too pricey for high school programs.

Still, schools across the metro are updating their helmets as quickly as they can.

"I like them because you don't feel anything, and you feel like you can go full speed," Thomas said.

And because many schools are seeing a reduction in concussions, more and more kids are going out for the football team. At Lee's Summit North, they plan to keep buying helmets each year to make the game safer for their athletes.