Rainbow quinoa salad

Ingredients:

1 cup quinoa, dry

2 cups water

2 cups finely chopped spinach

3 cups cooked or canned black beans

1 cup frozen corn, thawed

1 red bell pepper, diced

2 medium tomatoes, diced

5 green onions, chopped

¼ cup chopped cilantro

1 avocado, diced

Dressing ingredients:

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

¼ cup lime juice

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cumin

1/8 teaspoon chili powder

black pepper to taste

Directions:

1. To prepare the quinoa: Bring two cups of water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add 1 cup quinoa and return to a boil.

2. Reduce heat to simmer, cover, and cook for 12 to 15 minutes, until water is absorbed. Remove from heat. Add chopped spinach on top of quinoa, cover with a lid, and steam for 3 minutes.

3. Let the quinoa sit for an additional five minutes and then fluff with a fork.

4. If using canned beans, drain and rinse. While quinoa is cooking, mix the black beans, corn, bell pepper, tomatoes, green onion and cilantro in a separate bowl and gently stir.

5. In a separate bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients.

6. Fold the quinoa into the bean mixture. Slowly add the dressing.

7. Stir until mixed well.

8. Add diced avocado and enjoy.

