Raytown police investigate road rage shooting near Family Dollar store

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A man and woman are under arrest on Monday following a road rage shooting near a Family Dollar store.

Officers responded to 9601 E. 63rd Street for the shooting call. They say people in two different vehicles were arguing, and a passenger in one of the vehicles fired gunshots, striking the other vehicle. Police say no one was hurt, they made the two arrests and recovered the weapon.

The case is still under investigation, call the TIPS Hotline if you have information that will help investigators. FOX4 will update this story with charges when they are filed.